Talbot will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot backed up Kaapo Kahkonen as the Wild lost 9-1 against the Blues on Friday. The 33-year-old Talbot has three wins in his last four starts, allowing just 11 goals with a .917 save percentage in that span. The Wild will be looking for revenge after Friday's embarrassing loss, and Talbot should provide steady play at the back.