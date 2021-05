Talbot stopped 19 of 22 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Talbot had a 3-1 lead go by the wayside in the third period. Anaheim's Trevor Zegras made it a one-goal lead 2:18 into the frame and Maxime Comtois knotted the game with an extra attacker on the ice for the Ducks. However, Minnesota's Victor Rask potted the OT winner to deliver Talbot his 19th win of the season. Talbot hasn't been particularly effective down the stretch, allowing 20 goals over his last five starts.