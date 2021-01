Talbot (undisclosed) left Friday's game against San Jose after the first period, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot was stung by a shot in the first and tried to come back out in the second but quickly left for the locker room. He was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen. An update on his status could be available after the game, but until then, he'll be considered day-to-day.