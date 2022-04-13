Talbot made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The shots were 19-19 after two periods, but while Talbot stopped every one he faced up to that point, Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen let four pucks through. Minnesota extended its lead to 5-0 early in the third before Leon Draisaitl broke up Talbot's shutout bid on an Edmonton power play with his 51st goal of the season. There's no shame in giving one up to Draisaitl, and Talbot improved to 10-0-2 in his last 12 decisions with this latest strong performance. He has been the better option in Minnesota's net over Marc-Andre Fleury, who has allowed eight goals in his last two starts.