Talbot will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game against Colorado, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Talbot has been dialed in of late, picking up back-to-back wins over Arizona while posting an outstanding 0.50 GAA and .979 save percentage. The 33-year-old netminder will try to pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Avalanche team that's won four straight games.