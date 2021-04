Talbot stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Staked to a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, Talbot couldn't make it hold up as St. Louis scored three times in the third frame. It's his first regulation loss since April 5, snapping a 6-0-1 stretch, and on the season Talbot has a sharp 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage.