Talbot gave up five goals on 34 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7. The sixth goal was an empty-netter

After a back-and-forth start in the first period, the Golden Knights overwhelmed Talbot and the Wild over the last 40 minutes. The 33-year-old goalie had two shutouts in the seven-game series, but he still gave up 17 goals on 223 shots for a .924 save percentage. He's got two more years on his contract, so Talbot will likely enter 2021-22 as the Wild's No. 1 goalie.