Talbot allowed three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Talbot came up a little short Saturday, as he gave up the game-tying goal to Mike Hoffman with 42 seconds left in the contest. The 33-year-old goalie then allowed the decisive tally by Ryan O'Reilly with two seconds left in overtime. Talbot slipped to 12-6-3 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 22 appearances. He's the clear No. 1 goalie for the Wild right now, so Talbot should see another start at home Monday versus the Blues.