Talbot yielded three goals on 39 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Talbot allowed a goal in each period, and all three tallies were scored by defensemen. The Wild did their part to keep it even, but Talbot then gave up three goals on eight attempts in the shootout to take his first loss since March 18. The 33-year-old slipped to 9-5-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 17 appearances. One bad game shouldn't change his status as the Wild's top goalie, as he's been solid in recent outings.