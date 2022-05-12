Talbot was the first goalie to exit the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod on the road versus St. Louis for Game 6.

Talbot will make his first start this postseason, having last gotten into the crease April 28 versus the Flames. The Ontario native is still riding a 17-game stretch in which he was undefeated in regulation, going 13-0-3 with a 2.35 GAA. Even with Talbot getting the nod over Marc-Andre Fleury, neither netminder should be considered a lock to start the rest of the way.