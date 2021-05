Talbot produced a 23-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Talbot didn't yield an inch to the Golden Knights in Wednesday's contest. The 33-year-old helped the Wild avoid elimination for a second straight game, and this win forced a Game 7 to be played Friday. Two of Talbot's three playoff wins have been shutouts, and he'll likely get the nod again Friday as the Wild's unquestioned No. 1 option in goal.