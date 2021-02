Per NHL Public Relations on Monday, Talbot and the Wild's games have been postponed through at least Feb. 13, which means his next opportunity to play won't be until Feb. 16 against the Kings.

The Wild have eight players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Talbot currently has a clean bill of health, so as long as that doesn't change, he'll be ready when the Wild return to the ice. The 33-year-old has been solid this season, recording a .920 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record.