Talbot will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with San Jose, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot was rock solid in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, stopping 28 of 30 shots en route to a comfy 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 14th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Sharks squad that's lost three straight games.