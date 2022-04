Talbot will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Vancouver, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Talbot will make consecutive starts for the first time since Marc-Andre Fleury was acquired at the deadline, which shouldn't be a complete surprise considering the 34-year-old Talbot is coming off a 26-save shutout performance versus the Habs on Tuesday. At this point, it remains unclear who might start Game 1 of the postseason and it's possible the coaching staff hasn't decided either.