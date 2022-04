Talbot will be between the pipes for Thursday's home matchup against Calgary, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has had to watch from the bench for the Wild's last three contests despite having not lost in regulation in 16 straight contests in which he posted a 12-0-3 record. While the 34-year-old netminder may have to watch Marc-Andre Fleury start Game 1 of the postseason, coach Dean Evason will likely be quick to give Talbot a look if needed.