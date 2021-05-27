Talbot will be between the pipes for Wednesday's must-win Game 6 at home against the Golden Knights, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Talbot will look to keep the Wild's season alive for the second straight game, as he was brilliant in Game 5, stopping 38 of 40 shots in the 4-2 win. The 33-year-old has done everything he could to keep his team in the series, as he's gone 2-3-0 along with a 2.41 GAA and .928 save percentage across five games. The Wild will continue to lean on him as he looks to fight off elimination and force Game 7.