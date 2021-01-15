Talbot saved 31 of 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday.

Talbot and the Wild faced a 3-1 deficit after the second period, but he finished the game strong to allow his team to make a comeback. The 33-year-old Talbot, making his first start for his new team, is expected to play a lot to begin 2020-21. Alex Stalock (upper body) is out indefinitely, so there will be plenty of chances for Talbot to rack up wins early on. Look for him in goal again Saturday against these same Kings.