Talbot was solid with light work Friday, and he did enough to secure the win for the Wild. The 33-year-old improved to 14-6-3 with a 2.42 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 24 outings. The Ontario native continues to serve as the Wild's No. 1 goalie, although he may retreat to the bench in favor of Kaapo Kahkonen in Saturday's rematch with the Sharks.