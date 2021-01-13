Talbot will get the starting nod for Opening Night against the Kings on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Talbot signed with the Wild in the offseason to replace the outgoing Devan Dubnyk and will start the year ahead of Kaapo Kahkonen. In 26 outings for the Flames last year, the 32-year-old Talbot posted a 12-10-1 record with two shutouts and a 2.63 GAA. A matchup with the rebuilding Kings could be exactly what Talbot needs to start the 2020-21 season off on the right foot.