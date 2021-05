Talbot will get the starting nod on the road against the Blues on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has struggled of late, as he is 2-1-2 with a 3.92 GAA in his last five appearances. The veteran netminder will take the first game of the back-to-back as the Wild still have an outside chance of securing second play in the West Division. Kaapo Kahkonen figures to take the second game versus St. Louis on Thursday unless coach Dean Evason decides to rest a number of players.