Talbot will be stationed between the pipes for Game 5 in Vegas on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After an outstanding 42-save shutout in Game 1, Talbot has been hit with three straight losses, giving up 10 goals on 84 shots during that span. The Wild will continue to lean on him as he looks to fight off elimination and force Game 6. He owns a .921 save percentage in four postseason games.