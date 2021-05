Talbot stopped 38 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Talbot ended his three-game winning streak and got some help from his teammates in the form of a three-goal first period. The 33-year-old still faced heavy traffic Monday, but he was up to the challenge. With the win, the Wild trail the Golden Knights 3-2 in their first-round series, which continues Wednesday in Minnesota. Talbot will likely once again get the starting nod.