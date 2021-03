Talbot stopped a season-high 34 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas.

Talbot and the Wild were unable to nail down a 4-2 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. It marked the first time all year Talbot was beaten for more than three goals in a game and it was, rather remarkably, his first sub.-900 save percentage of the season. The 33-year-old dropped to 4-2-1 on the year with a 2.19 GAA and .917 save percentage.