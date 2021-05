Talbot gave up four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The 33-year-old goalie was spotted a 2-0 lead after one period, but the Golden Knights charged back over the final 40 minutes. Talbot had a 42-save shutout in Game 1, but he's now allowed seven goals on 67 shots in back-to-back losses. The Wild will likely ride with Talbot again in Saturday's Game 4.