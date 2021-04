Talbot stopped 35 of 37 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot and the Wild didn't hold a lead at any point in the game, but the goalie's strong play kept things close. The 33-year-old helped kill off a penalty in overtime and added saves on all three of Vegas' shootout attempts to secure the win after Kevin Fiala converted. Talbot improved to 10-5-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 18 outings.