Talbot allowed two goals on 42 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Talbot faced a lot of pucks Friday, but he was up to the challenge to collect his fifth straight win. The 33-year-old has been excellent in 2020-21 with a 2.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 27 games. Since Talbot was kept busy Friday, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kaapo Kahkonen start Saturday versus the Sharks.