Talbot will start Friday's game against the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot will guard the Wild's cage for the first time since Feb. 2. Kaapo Kahkonen has been outstanding in the meantime, winning each of his last four starts. Talbot will need to be at the top of his game to slow down a Kings team that comes in riding a six-game winning streak, but a strong result here could go a long way towards earning Talbot more playing time in the future.