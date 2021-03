Talbot will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has reclaimed the No. 1 job from Kaapo Kahkonen. The 33-year-old Talbot has won three straight games, posting a .967 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA in the process. The Sharks have been quite inconsistent lately, and they're 6-7-2 while averaging 2.57 goals in March.