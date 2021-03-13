Talbot will start in the home crease Sunday versus the Coyotes, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot received a spot start Friday against the Coyotes, and he capitalized on the opportunity, turning aside all 25 shots for his first shutout of the season. Head coach Dean Evason is apparently providing Talbot a chance to reclaim to No. 1 job even though creasemate Kaapo Kahkonen has won eight straight games. It's worth keeping an eye on how this tandem shakes out, but this is a favorable matchup for Talbot, as the Coyotes rank 27th with 2.48 goals per game this season.