Talbot (lower body) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot exited Friday's game with the lower-body injury, as the injury will force him to miss more time. The 33-year-old was classified as day-to-day, so expect the team to update his status as needed. In Talbot's stead, Kaapo Kahkonen will draw the start Sunday, with Andrew Hammond handling back-up duties.