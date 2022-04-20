Talbot stopped all 26 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

The Wild chose wisely in deploying Talbot over Marc-Andre Fleury when facing the team against which Fleury choked last postseason. With no such baggage to worry about, Talbot shut out a Canadiens team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, improving to 11-0-3 in his last 14 decisions. If the postseason started tomorrow, Talbot has earned the Game 1 start for the Wild. Whether that will remain the case by early May remains to be seen.