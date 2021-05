Talbot stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.

Talbot didn't get any help from his Wild teammates Wednesday. The 33-year-old goalie dropped to 19-8-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 33 appearances. With the Wild locked into the No. 3 seed in the West Division, they won't have anything to play for in Thursday's rematch with the Blues. That makes it unlikely Talbot will start in the regular-season finale.