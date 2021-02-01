Talbot stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

It was a back-and-forth type of game, but Talbot did enough to keep the Wild in it. Jonas Brodin cashed in for the overtime winner, making Talbot victorious in his return from a lower-body injury that cost him over a week. The 33-year-old goalie is 3-1-0 with 11 goals allowed in five appearances this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate him -- Talbot is likely to see the bulk of the playing time going forward.