Talbot racked up 42 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory over Vegas in Game 1 on Sunday.

Talbot went head-to-head in a terrific goaltending duel with Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury, stopping 37 shots at even strength, six while shorthanded, and one more while Minnesota was on the power play. Talbot scuffled down the stretch to close out the regular season, allowing 24 goals over his final six starts, but was absolutely dialed in for the playoff opener. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 2 on Tuesday.