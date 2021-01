Talbot (lower body) will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup in Saturday's clash with Colorado, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has been sidelined for over a week with a lower-body issue, but he'll dress for Saturday's contest, and could get the starting nod as soon as Sunday against the Avalanche. The 33-year-old backstop has posted a 2-1-0 record while recording a 2.34 GAA and a .925 save percentage through four appearances this season.