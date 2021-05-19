Talbot allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Talbot looked good in the first half of Tuesday's game, but the Golden Knights' offense finally sparked to life midway through the second period. The 33-year-old goalie has only gotten a single goal of support in each of the first two playoff games. He's performed admirably with 67 saves on 70 shots, but he'll need more support as the Wild return home for Thursday's Game 3 with the first-round series tied at 1-1.