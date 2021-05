Talbot will man the home crease Monday against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Talbot's coming off a pair of forgettable performances against the Blues, in which he allowed a total of nine goals in a pair of one-goal losses (one in regulation, one in overtime). Getting back on track won't be easy against a Golden Knights team that sits atop the West Division with 74 points in 50 games and boasts a top-five offense (3.34 goals per game).