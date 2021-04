Talbot will protect the road goal Thursday in Vegas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Kaapo Kahkonen was in goal for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. Talbot has a 3-0-1 record with just six goals allowed in his last four starts. The 33-year-old has a 2-5-2 record with a 3.28 GAA and a .905 save percentage in nine road games overall, and facing Vegas is rarely an easy task for opposing netminders.