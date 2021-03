Talbot stopped 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Anaheim.

Talbot allowed just a Troy Terry breakaway goal in the second period and otherwise shut down a low-scoring Ducks squad. It was the third win the last four starts for Talbot, who has put together a shiny .945 save percentage during that stretch. The 33-year-old owns a 7-5-1 record on the year with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage.