Talbot (lower body) didn't practice Tuesday, but he's expected to return to the ice soon, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot won't be available for Tuesday's game against LA, but if he's able to return to practice Wednesday, he could be an option for Thursday's rematch with the Kings. The 33-year-old backstop has posted a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.34 GAA and a .925 save percentage through his first four appearances of the season.