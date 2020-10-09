Talbot signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the Wild on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild traded Devan Dubnyk to the Sharks on Monday, and they'll replace the vacancy with Talbot. He should have a chance to claim to No. 1 role in Minnesota after posting a .919 save percentage -- tied for 12th in the league -- and 2.63 GAA over 26 games with the Flames last season. However, incumbent Alex Stalock marked 20 wins last year and will battle for a similar role, so it could shape up as a 1A-1B situation in Minnesota. Both goalies are 33 years old, and Stalock has two years left on his contract that pays $785,000 annually.