Talbot will guard the home cage during Wednesday's afternoon matchup with the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot was decent in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, stopping 27 of 30 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old goaltender will try to earn his 13th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Arizona team that's lost four straight games.