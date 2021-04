Talbot will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game versus the Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has been on fire recently, picking up five straight wins while posting an impressive 1.80 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 33-year-old netminder will try to secure his 18th victory of the season in a home matchup with a St. Louis squad that just won back-to-back games over the Avalanche.