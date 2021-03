Talbot will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot has been on a roll over the past two weeks, going 4-1-0 while posting an admirable 1.80 GAA and .943 save percentage. He'll try to secure his ninth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a St. Louis club that's 12-4-2 on the road this year.