Talbot will defend the road cage in Sunday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Talbot's coming off a successful first regular season with the Wild, in which he went 19-8-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage, matching the 2.63 GAA he posted with the Flames last season. The 34-year-old netminder has 25 games of postseason experience under his belt, including 23 starts. He'll need to be at the top of his game to give Minnesota a chance against a Vegas team that outscored opponents 3.39 to 2.18 on average in the regular season.