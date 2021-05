Talbot is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's Game 7 versus Vegas, NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika reports.

Talbot was excellent in Games 5 and 6, picking up back-to-back wins, one by way of a shutout, while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage. The 33-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a third straight victory and help the Wild advance to the second round Friday against the Golden Knights.