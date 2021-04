Talbot will start Monday's game in Arizona, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Tqalbot has been on a roll of late, going 10-2-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .933 save percentage in his last 14 starts. That said, most of his success this season has come on home ice, as Talbot's 4-5-3 with a 2.93 GAA and .912 save percentage on the road. Arizona's bottom-10 offense averages just 2.62 goals per game, so Talbot has a nice chance to improve his road statistics in this one.