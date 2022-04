Talbot will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Canadiens, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.

Talbot struggled in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering six goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-5 overtime defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with a Montreal team that's 10-23-4 at home this year.