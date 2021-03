Talbot will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game versus Vegas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot was a little shaky in his last start Monday against the Golden Knights, surrendering five goals on 39 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss. The 33-year-old netminder will try to get back in the win column in a rematch with the same Vegas squad that's now won three straight games.