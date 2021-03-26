Talbot registered a 37-save shutout Thursday in a 2-0 victory over St. Louis.

Talbot came up large for the Wild, which managed just 11 shots on goal at the offensive end, tied for the lowest total in franchise history. Minnesota's Marcus Johansson finally broke the ice 5:46 into the second period and Talbot made it stick for his second goose egg of the year. The 33-year-old has been terrific for the past two weeks, winning five of his last six starts with a scintillating .954 save percentage and both of his shutouts. He'll draw a pair of road clashes with the Sharks on Monday and Wednesday.